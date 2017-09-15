+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

East Maui emergency crews responded today to a report about two people who fell off a cliff ledge on the trail leading to Kaihalulu Beach in Hāna, commonly known as Red Sand Beach.

As the Hāna fire crew and paramedics reached the cove at 1:06 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, bystanders had already helped the man and woman off of the rocks and were on the beach.

The 29-year-old male and 26-year-old female victims are newlyweds visiting from Butler, New Jersey.

The woman lost her footing and was about to fall over the ledge when her husband reached out to grab her. Both ended up falling 25 feet to the rocks below.

The man was treated for head and leg injuries he suffered after falling about 25 feet onto the rocks near the water.

The woman was treated for back injuries.

The fire department helicopter airlifted the man out first to a landing zone at the Hāna Ball Park, then returned a short time later and flew the woman out to the park where a helicopter medevac was standing by.

At around 2:15 p.m. the man was medevaced from the ball park to Maui Memorial Medical Center in serious condition.

The woman was taken to the Hāna Airport and was picked up by the same medevac helicopter about an hour later and flown to the hospital in stable condition.

A rescue crew out of Kahului also responded aboard the Air-1 rescue chopper.