Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, announced Abhi Dhar to the company’s boards of directors effective immediately.

Dhar recently served as chief information/digital officer of Walgreens and has extensive travel industry experience in leadership roles at Cendant, Travelport and TravelClick. He left Walgreens to launch Packyge, an e-commerce ship-to-store enterprise as co-founder and chief executive officer.

“Abhi brings both Fortune 50 and innovative start-up corporate experience to the board,” said Lawrence Hershfield, chairman of the board of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. “We’re pleased to have his IT expertise and business acumen as Hawaiian continues to grow.”

Dhar joins board members Lawrence S. Hershfield, chairman; Mark B. Dunkerley; Don J. Carty; Earl E. Fry; Joseph Guerrieri, Jr.; Randall L. Jenson; Crystal K. Rose; William S. Swelbar; Duane E. Woerth; and Richard N. Zwern.