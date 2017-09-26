AD
Small SW Today, NW Pretty Flat

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · September 26, 2017, 1:10 AM HST (Updated September 25, 2017, 9:47 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Aaron Lynton

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

    Maui Surf Forecast

    North: Surf heights are expected to be waist high or less today.

    West: Surf heights are expected to be knee/thigh high today. The best breaks could get up to waist high on the sets. Spots like Kihei will be blocked from this energy and pretty flat.

    South: Surf heights are expected to be knee/thigh high today. Best breaks could be up to waist high on the sets.

    Surf is forecast to remain below advisory levels with surf along south facing shores staying small through the week with just background southeast and southwest swells in the mix. The next long-period shot of energy out of the southwest should fill in Tuesday night through midweek.

    A small pulse from the northwest is expected to begin filling in Tuesday night. This swell should gradually ease after Wednesday. A bit bigger northwest swell is forecast for next week Monday.

    Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Wednesday, A slight rise is expected on Thursday as the trades strengthen slightly.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

