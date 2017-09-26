Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Surf heights are expected to be waist high or less today.

West: Surf heights are expected to be knee/thigh high today. The best breaks could get up to waist high on the sets. Spots like Kihei will be blocked from this energy and pretty flat.

South: Surf heights are expected to be knee/thigh high today. Best breaks could be up to waist high on the sets.

Surf is forecast to remain below advisory levels with surf along south facing shores staying small through the week with just background southeast and southwest swells in the mix. The next long-period shot of energy out of the southwest should fill in Tuesday night through midweek.

A small pulse from the northwest is expected to begin filling in Tuesday night. This swell should gradually ease after Wednesday. A bit bigger northwest swell is forecast for next week Monday.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Wednesday, A slight rise is expected on Thursday as the trades strengthen slightly.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

