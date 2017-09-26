Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Looking Ahead

Our winds are expected to slowly increase in strength over the next few days. The trade winds should peak on Friday. Some increase in windward and mauka showers is expected Tuesday night through Wednesday night as a band of moisture pushes across the islands. Our winds are forecast to shift to southeast by the weekend.

Today

We expect light northeast winds from 5 to 15 mph today with a local afternoon sea breeze developing. Partly sunny skies are forecast with scattered windward showers, mainly in the early morning. Sunshine for leeward areas. Temperatures up to 85° to 90°.

UV index at 11 (“extreme” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers for windward spots. Leeward spots could see some isolated showers. Low temperatures from 70° to 75°. Winds are expected to be northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph with a land breeze developing as the land cools off.

