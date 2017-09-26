AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Winds Remain Light, Land & Sea Breezes Expected

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · September 26, 2017, 1:41 AM HST (Updated September 25, 2017, 9:46 PM) · 0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

     

    Looking Ahead

    Our winds are expected to slowly increase in strength over the next few days. The trade winds should peak on Friday. Some increase in windward and mauka showers is expected Tuesday night through Wednesday night as a band of moisture pushes across the islands. Our winds are forecast to shift to southeast by the weekend.

     

    Today

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We expect light northeast winds from 5 to 15 mph today with a local afternoon sea breeze developing. Partly sunny skies are forecast with scattered windward showers, mainly in the early morning. Sunshine for leeward areas. Temperatures up to 85° to 90°.

    UV index at 11 (“extreme” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers for windward spots. Leeward spots could see some isolated showers. Low temperatures from 70° to 75°. Winds are expected to be northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph with a land breeze developing as the land cools off.

     

    Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD