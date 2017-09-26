Emergency crews in West Maui responded at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, to the report of a child being pulled unresponsive from a residential swimming pool on Punakea Loop in Launiupoko.

Family members discovered the boy submerged underwater and unresponsive in the swimming pool, and immediately got him out.

The father of the child rushed to his aid and performed CPR for short time before the boy began to breathe on his own.

Firefighters and paramedics from Lahaina arrived at 6:15 p.m. and found a 19-month-old boy being held by the father.

Paramedics evaluated the boy and transported him to Maui Memorial Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The Maui family was vacation in Launiupoko.