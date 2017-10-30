Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Northwest swell is up to shoulder high with overhead or more waves on the sets at the best breaks.

West: Northwest swell is up to shoulder high with overhead or more waves on the sets at the best breaks. Spots open to the southwest waist high or less with some occasional plusses.

South: Spots open to the southwest waist high or less with some occasional plusses.

Our current northwest swell is forecast to continue easing. A smaller moderate size northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday.

The east facing shores will get some wrap from the large northwest swells. Otherwise, surf will be small as the winds are expected to become light and variable.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

