WNW Swell Slowly Easing, New NW Soon

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · October 30, 2017, 1:19 AM HST (Updated October 29, 2017, 10:34 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Maui Surf Forecast

    North: Northwest swell is up to shoulder high with overhead or more waves on the sets at the best breaks.

    West: Northwest swell is up to shoulder high with overhead or more waves on the sets at the best breaks. Spots open to the southwest waist high or less with some occasional plusses.

    South: Spots open to the southwest waist high or less with some occasional plusses.

    Our current northwest swell is forecast to continue easing. A smaller moderate size northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday.

    The east facing shores will get some wrap from the large northwest swells. Otherwise, surf will be small as the winds are expected to become light and variable.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    **Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

