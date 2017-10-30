AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Rain & Muggy Conditions Ahead for Maui County

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · October 30, 2017, 1:29 AM HST (Updated October 29, 2017, 10:33 PM) · 0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

ADVERTISEMENT

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

     

    Looking Ahead

    South to southeasterly winds are forecast to bring tropical moisture along with muggy conditions and volcanic haze over the islands Monday night through Thursday. Trade winds are forecast to return for the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend which will bring us back to a trade wind weather pattern.

     

    Today 

    We expect east to variable winds around 10 to 15 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are forecast with isolated morning showers and scattered afternoon showers. Temperatures up to 86° to 91°.

    UV index at 7 (“high” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Low temperatures from 69° to 74°. Winds are expected to be variable around 10 to 15 mph.

     

    Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments