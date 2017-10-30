Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

ADVERTISEMENT

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

South to southeasterly winds are forecast to bring tropical moisture along with muggy conditions and volcanic haze over the islands Monday night through Thursday. Trade winds are forecast to return for the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend which will bring us back to a trade wind weather pattern.

Today

We expect east to variable winds around 10 to 15 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are forecast with isolated morning showers and scattered afternoon showers. Temperatures up to 86° to 91°.

UV index at 7 (“high” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Low temperatures from 69° to 74°. Winds are expected to be variable around 10 to 15 mph.

Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***