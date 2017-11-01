Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Northwest swell is head high to overhead with the best breaks running 2 to 3 feet overhead.

West: Spots catching the northwest wrap could get up to head high to overhead. Spots open to the southwest are pretty flat.

South: Surf heights are under waist high or flat today.

Surf is forecast to stay around or below average through the weekend. A medium size west-northwest swell continues to fill in.

A long-period west-northwest swell is expected to fill in late Thursday night and hold into the weekend.

Surf heights along east facing shores will start to increase Friday into the weekend as the trades return and strengthen.

Along south facing shores small waves are forecast through the weekend with mainly small background long-period energy expected. A long-period south swell is expected to fill in Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

**Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**