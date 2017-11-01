AD
Hazy, Humid with Southerly Winds Today

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · November 1, 2017, 8:07 AM HST (Updated November 1, 2017, 8:31 AM) · 0 Comments
Image: Chris Archer

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    Southerly winds will strengthen Tuesday, pulling tropical moisture with increased humidity and high clouds over the islands. Bands of showers, some heavy, will be focused over Kauai and surrounding waters on Tuesday into Wednesday, though a few bands of showers may affect Oahu at times. On Maui County and the Big Island, a continued land and sea breeze pattern will produce afternoon clouds with spotty showers. Trade winds will gradually build on Thursday and Friday.

     

    Today 

    We expect south to southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are forecast with scattered showers. Temperatures up to 82° to 87° and feeling warmer due to the high heat index. Hazy skies.

    UV index at 8 (“high” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Low temperatures from 71° to 76°. Winds are expected to be land breezes around 10 to 15 mph.

     

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

