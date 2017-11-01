Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Looking Ahead

Southerly winds will strengthen Tuesday, pulling tropical moisture with increased humidity and high clouds over the islands. Bands of showers, some heavy, will be focused over Kauai and surrounding waters on Tuesday into Wednesday, though a few bands of showers may affect Oahu at times. On Maui County and the Big Island, a continued land and sea breeze pattern will produce afternoon clouds with spotty showers. Trade winds will gradually build on Thursday and Friday.

Today

We expect south to southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are forecast with scattered showers. Temperatures up to 82° to 87° and feeling warmer due to the high heat index. Hazy skies.

UV index at 8 (“high” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Low temperatures from 71° to 76°. Winds are expected to be land breezes around 10 to 15 mph.

