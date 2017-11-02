Coast Guard personnel, federal, state and local law enforcement partners will enforce a security zone in waters off Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Oʻahu on Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Coast Guard says the security zone is necessary to ensure the safety of a distinguished visitor. The FAA has also put a temporary flight restriction into effect for “VIP Movement” from 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, to 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The restrictions and safety zones are in place as President Donald Trump makes his first official trip to Hawaiʻi. He is expected to arrive on Friday, Nov. 3, and visit Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial before leaving the US on Nov. 4, for his Asia tour.

The Coast Guard security zone will be in effect from 11 a.m to 3 p.m, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 and from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, unless canceled earlier by the Coast Guard Captain of the Port Honolulu, Capt. Michael Long.

The Coast Guard is coordinating with the Honolulu Police Department and other federal, state, and county law enforcement agencies to conduct patrols of the area under the direction of the US Secret Service.

The Coast Guard has established a security zone on waters off of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. To the north of the airport, the security zone includes all waters surrounding HNL within Keehi Lagoon. To the south of the airport, the security zone includes the waters from 21 degrees 18 minutes north latitude and 157 degrees 55.58 minutes west longitude east to Kalihi Channel Buoy number 5 and all waters south to about two mile offshore. This includes anchorages B, C and D.

Under the US Code of Federal Regulations 33 CFR 165.33, the law prohibits any unauthorized person or vessel from entering or remaining in this security zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coast Guard says any person entering the zone without the permission of the Coast Guard captain of the port is subject to a penalty of not more than $90,063 for each violation or a criminal penalty resulting in imprisonment of not more than 25 years and a fine of not more than $250,000.

Offending vessels may also be seized and held liable for any monetary assessments.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transporation also released a statement regarding the President’s motorcade movements.

HDOT says that due to security protocols, they are not provided advance information regarding the President’s specific travel plans, times and routes.

“During previous presidential visits, the Secret Service has directed intermittent closures in both directions of the traveled roadway, in addition to closing on-ramps, overpasses and underpasses on the route,” HDOT noted in its statement.

HDOT said publicly available information suggests that presidential motorcade movements may result in delays on the following routes; however, motorists are encouraged to account for extra travel time Friday between 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• 2-3 p.m. Eastbound closures from Pearl Harbor to Waikiki

• 4-5 p.m. Westbound closures from Waikiki to Pearl Harbor

• 7-8 p.m. Eastbound closures from Pearl Harbor to Waikiki

HDOT will extend Freeway Service Patrol hours to 8 p.m. on Friday to assist any motorists in their service area of the H-1 Freeway between Kunia to Ainakoa Avenue, the H-201 Moanalua Freeway, and the H-2 Freeway from the H-1/H-2 interchange to Ka Uka Boulevard.