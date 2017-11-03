Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: For northeast winds up to 25 knots with 30 knot gusts through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Looking Ahead

Trade winds are forecast to continue filling in and become breezy by the weekend. Windward areas could be more showery Friday night and Saturday before drier and cooler weather moves in Sunday. Trade winds are expected to then weaken to moderate levels Tuesday with a transition to more typical windward and mauka shower coverage.

Today

We expect trade winds around 10 to 20 mph. Partly sunny skies are forecast today with scattered windward showers and mostly sunny skies in leeward spots. Temperatures up to 83° to 88°.

UV index at 8 (“high” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with numerous windward showers and scattered leeward showers. Low temperatures from 73° to 78°. Winds are expected to be trades around 15 to 20 mph.

