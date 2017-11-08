Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights chest/head high to slightly overhead today.

West: Spots that pick up wrap out of the northeast could get up to head high. Spots that catch south will get surf heights around waist high today. Breaks that are more open to the new south could get up to tummy / chest high today at the peak. Spots blocked by the smaller islands will be smaller or even flat.

South: Surf heights expected around waist high today. Breaks open to the new south could get up to tummy / chest high today at the peak. Spots blocked by the smaller islands will be smaller or even flat.

Our current northeast swell is easing through the rest of the week. Another north-northeast swell is expected to fill in through the day Thursday, peak Friday and fade into the weekend. This swell could be at advisory levels for north shores and warning levels for east shores. Will keep an eye on it.

A long-period south swell is expected to peak Wednesday (below advisory levels) and ease through the rest of the work week.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

