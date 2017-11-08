AD
Typical Trade Wind Weather Expected Through Veteran’s Day

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · November 8, 2017, 1:21 AM HST (Updated November 7, 2017, 9:25 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Chris Archer

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

    Looking Ahead

    Trade winds are expected through next week. Dry and stable weather is forecasted for the next few days, but windward and mauka showers are still expected in some areas. Shower coverage might become more active starting this weekend as a disturbance approaches.

    Today 

    We expect northeast winds around 10 to 20 mph. Partly sunny skies with scattered windward showers and lots of leeward sunshine. Temperatures up to 82° to 87°.

    UV index at 7 (“high” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Partly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 70° to 75°. Winds are expected to be northeast around 10 to 20 mph.

     

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

