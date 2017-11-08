Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Looking Ahead

Trade winds are expected through next week. Dry and stable weather is forecasted for the next few days, but windward and mauka showers are still expected in some areas. Shower coverage might become more active starting this weekend as a disturbance approaches.

Today

We expect northeast winds around 10 to 20 mph. Partly sunny skies with scattered windward showers and lots of leeward sunshine. Temperatures up to 82° to 87°.

UV index at 7 (“high” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 70° to 75°. Winds are expected to be northeast around 10 to 20 mph.

