The Thanksgiving Lunch for the homeless and hungry in West Maui, that had become a 28 year tradition at Hard Rock Cafe Maui, is moving locations this year after the restaurant closed in 2016.

The 2017 event will be hosted by the LahainaTown Action Committee and will be held at King Kamehameha III Elementary School Cafeteria, located at 611 Front Street in Lahaina.

“The Thanksgiving lunch for the homeless and hungry was one of the most special events that I organized as the Sales & Marketing Manager at Hard Rock Cafe Maui,” said Ryan Beenken, General Manager of Beach Bum’s BBQ & Island Grill in Nāpili, and Executive Board Member of LahainaTown Action Committee.

When Hard Rock closed, Beenken said, “I knew it was important that someone carry on with this tradition of kindness and compassion. I’m thrilled that LahainaTown Action Committee was willing to partner with me to make this happen.”

Organizers are currently seeking donations to help purchase turkeys and other supplies for approximately 450 people, as well as volunteers to help set up, serve, and clean up.

Donations are being accepted online, can be dropped off in check form at the Lahaina Visitor’s Center (648 Wharf Street), or checks can also be mailed to LahainaTown Action Committee, Attention: Thanksgiving Lunch, 648 Wharf Street, Lahaina, HI 96761.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on Nov. 23, 2017. Volunteers are most needed for set-up (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) and break down (2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.). Volunteer servers are also being recruited for 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Volunteers are asked to register online by printing a volunteer waiver form and bringing it on Thanksgiving morning to the event site. Volunteers do not need to pre-register before Thanksgiving Day, but are asked to check-in at the volunteer tent when they arrive at the King Kamehameha III Elementary School.

Additional inquiries may be made by contacting: info@westmauicares.org or by calling the Lahaina Town Action Committee at (808) 667-9175.