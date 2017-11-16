AD
Series of NNE Swells Expected

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · November 16, 2017, 1:02 AM HST (Updated November 15, 2017, 11:29 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Chris Archer

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: Until 6 p.m. Thursday for 6 to 10 foot faces along east shores.

Small Craft Advisory: Until 6 p.m. Thursday for 20 to 30 knot winds and seas of 7 to 11 feet.

    Maui Surf Forecast

    North: Wave heights are expected to be head high to overhead today out of the north-northeast. The sets could push up to double overhead on the sets.

    West: Wave heights are expected to be knee/waist high today with sets getting up to chest high.

    South: Surf heights expected around knee/waist high today. Sets could get up to chest high by sunset.

    Our current west-northwest is expected to ease through the rest of the work week. Surf should stay below advisory levels from this swell energy.

    A series of new north-northeast swells are filling in this week bringing on High Surf Advisory conditions for east shores. The current north-northeast is peaking today and easing through the rest of the week. Another swell is forecast for Sunday and again for the middle of next week. Warning level surf is possible. Will keep a close eye on it.

    Small southerly swells will continue with small background swell for south facing shores. A small increase is possible over the weekend.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

