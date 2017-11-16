AD
Windy Conditions Continue Today

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · November 16, 2017, 1:19 AM HST (Updated November 15, 2017, 11:29 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Chris Archer

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: Until 6 p.m. Thursday for 6 to 10 foot faces along east shores.

Small Craft Advisory: Until 6 p.m. Thursday for 20 to 30 knot winds and seas of 7 to 11 feet.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above. 

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    Windy conditions expected through Thursday with winds weakening Friday and Saturday. Windward and mauka spots will get some scattered showers with some isolated showers moving into lee areas carried on our winds. As the winds weaken, they are forecast to shift out of the north bringing cooler conditions for the weekend and into the middle of next week. Clouds and showers will favor north shores and slopes during that time.

     

    Today 

    We expect northeast winds around 15 to 25 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy with showers likely for windward areas. Partly cloudy with scattered leeward showers. Temperatures up to 81° to 86°.

    UV index at 7 (“high” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Partly to mostly cloudy skies with windward showers likely and scattered leeward showers. Low temperatures from 67° to 72°. Winds are expected to be northeast around 15 to 25 mph.

     

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

