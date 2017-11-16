Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: Until 6 p.m. Thursday for 6 to 10 foot faces along east shores.

Small Craft Advisory: Until 6 p.m. Thursday for 20 to 30 knot winds and seas of 7 to 11 feet.

Looking Ahead

Windy conditions expected through Thursday with winds weakening Friday and Saturday. Windward and mauka spots will get some scattered showers with some isolated showers moving into lee areas carried on our winds. As the winds weaken, they are forecast to shift out of the north bringing cooler conditions for the weekend and into the middle of next week. Clouds and showers will favor north shores and slopes during that time.

Today

We expect northeast winds around 15 to 25 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy with showers likely for windward areas. Partly cloudy with scattered leeward showers. Temperatures up to 81° to 86°.

UV index at 7 (“high” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with windward showers likely and scattered leeward showers. Low temperatures from 67° to 72°. Winds are expected to be northeast around 15 to 25 mph.

