Teana Kahoʻohanohano has been hired as Administrator of Hale Makua Kahului, Maui’s largest skilled and intermediate nursing home, rehab center and adult day health center. Kahoʻohanohano has over 10 years of experience as a licensed Administrator in California and Hawaiʻi. Most recently she worked as the Senior Executive Director / Administrator at Regency Pacific Management where she oversaw management of a skilled nursing facility and two assisted living facilities.

Kahoʻohanohano holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Promotion & Disease Prevention from the University of Southern California, and a Masters in Health Policy and Administration from Washington State University. She is the current Secretary for the Executive Committee on Aging for Hawaiʻi County, and serves on the Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi Long Term Care Reimbursement and Post-Acute Care Collaborative committees.

Hale Makua Health Services CEO Wes Lo said, “We’re very excited to have Teana join our team, and the extensive experience in nursing home and rehab center administration that she brings with her. In addition, Teana’s expertise in managing programs along the continuum of health care services, including home health, assisted living facilities and a critical access hospital, will be a tremendous asset for the organization and the Maui community.”

As Hale Makua Kahului Administrator, Kahoʻohanohano provides oversight of the Activities, Nursing, Social Services, and Maintenance & Engineering departments. In addition, she is responsible for the organization’s Kahului operations, which include a federally and state-licensed 254-bed nursing home, rehab center and adult day health center campus operations, activities, policies, and procedures.

“I always hoped to one day be able to return home and serve the people of Maui,” said Kahoʻohanohano. “I have been gone from this island for many years, but my heart has always been here. When this opportunity presented itself I knew I had to jump at the chance. I look forward to supporting the vision of Hale Makua, and I humbly accept the kuleana of caring for its residents, our Maui kupuna,” she said.