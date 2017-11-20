Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: North shores of Molokai and Maui through 6 p.m. Monday.

Small Craft Advisory: Until 6 p.m. Monday for 10 to 20 knots with higher gusts.

Marine Weather Statement: The current north swell has peaked overnight and is trending down Monday. This swell could still produce moderate surges in all north facing harbors like Kahului Harbor. Large breaking waves near channel and harbor entrances mean mariners need to exercise caution when entering or leaving port and when mooring or launching vessels.

Looking Ahead

Cool northerly breezes will continue Monday and then northeast Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers will favor north and northeast areas, mainly in the morning and overnight hours. Gusty winds are forecast for Thanksgiving and Black Friday before dropping off a bit for the weekend.

Today

We expect north to northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy skies are forecast with isolated windward showers. Lots of leeward sunshine. Temperatures up to 77° to 82°.

UV index at 6 (“high” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers. Low temperatures from 64° to 69°. Winds are expected to be north to northwest around 10 to 15 mph.

