Cool North Winds Continue Today

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · November 20, 2017, 1:04 AM HST (Updated November 19, 2017, 11:08 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Chris Archer

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: North shores of Molokai and Maui through 6 p.m. Monday.

Small Craft Advisory: Until 6 p.m. Monday for 10 to 20 knots with higher gusts.

Marine Weather Statement: The current north swell has peaked overnight and is trending down Monday. This swell could still produce moderate surges in all north facing harbors like Kahului Harbor. Large breaking waves near channel and harbor entrances mean mariners need to exercise caution when entering or leaving port and when mooring or launching vessels.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above. 

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    Cool northerly breezes will continue Monday and then northeast Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers will favor north and northeast areas, mainly in the morning and overnight hours. Gusty winds are forecast for Thanksgiving and Black Friday before dropping off a bit for the weekend.

     

    Today 

    We expect north to northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy skies are forecast with isolated windward showers. Lots of leeward sunshine. Temperatures up to 77° to 82°.

    UV index at 6 (“high” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers. Low temperatures from 64° to 69°. Winds are expected to be north to northwest around 10 to 15 mph.

     

    Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

