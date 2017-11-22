Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Warning: North and east facing shores of Molokai and Maui through 6 a.m. Friday.

Small Craft Advisory: From noon today through 6 p.m. Friday for building seas and northeast winds up to 30 knots.

Marine Weather Statement: A large long-period north swell is forecast to move into the island chain this afternoon. This well could produce surges in north facing harbors like Kahului and could produce large breaking waves near channel and harbor entrances. Mariners are asked to exercise extreme caution.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights are expected to be overhead to a few feet overhead to start. By the end of the day, the best breaks could get up to double to triple overhead.

West: Wave heights are expected to be knee/thigh high or less today. Spots catching the northerly wrap will be much bigger.

South: Surf heights expected around knee/thigh high or less today.

Our current northerly swell slowly continues to ease. The next swell is forecast to fill in later today, Wednesday. A high surf warning is posted for north and east facing shores of all exposed islands. This swell is forecast to peak Wednesday night into Thanksgiving day and ease Thursday night and Friday.

Another north-northeast is forecast to arrive late in the weekend and continue into early next week.

Small southerly swells will continue with small background swell for south facing shores.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

