Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Warning: North and east facing shores of Molokai and Maui through 6 a.m. Friday.

Small Craft Advisory: From noon today through 6 p.m. Friday for building seas and northeast winds up to 30 knots.

Marine Weather Statement: A large long-period north swell is forecast to move into the island chain this afternoon. This well could produce surges in north facing harbors like Kahului and could produce large breaking waves near channel and harbor entrances. Mariners are asked to exercise extreme caution.

Looking Ahead

Gusty trade winds are forecast starting later today and continuing through the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend. Expect brief showers mainly along windward and mauka areas, occasionally spreading leeward on the smaller islands. An area of enhanced moisture moving up from the southeast starting Sunday may bring an increase in low clouds and rainfall, especially over the windward Big Island.

Today

We expect northeast winds increasing to about 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are forecast with scattered windward showers. Lots of leeward sunshine. Temperatures up to 78° to 83°.

UV index at 5 (“moderate” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 66° to 71°. Winds are expected to be northeast around 15 to 25 mph.

