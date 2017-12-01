U-Haul is revealing details of its reuse plan at the former Kmart store that is currently being transformed into the Company’s first full-service moving and self-storage facility in Maui.

U-Haul acquired the property on Oct. 17, and is currently offering truck and trailer sharing and moving supplies out of a temporary showroom.

Future renovations will feature more than 1,000 indoor climate-controlled self-storage units with high-tech security features and U-Haul Remote 24/7 access. Professional hitch installation, propane and boat storage will also be available at the 107,520-square-foot building which is situated on 7.3 acres.

“I’m excited that we finally have a U-Haul-owned location on Maui,” said Kaleo Alau, U-Haul Company of Hawaiʻi president. “The Kahului community is bursting at the seams. Residents are having a hard time finding available self-storage for their belongings. This state-of-the-art store will satisfy that demand.”

The recent acquisition of the Kahului facility was driven by U-Haul Company’s Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul says it supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. U-Haul says the adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-construction materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

By repurposing the old Kmart building, U-Haul prevented the use of 360 tons of metal manufacturing and transportation (the same amount of steel used to make 363 passenger cars); avoided 5,730 tons of new concrete pours (enough to create 116 miles of concrete blocks); kept 6,237 tons of construction and demolition debris out of landfills (avoiding 240 dump trucks traveling 5,038 miles in total); and stopped 3,759,443 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere (the same carbon emissions of 288 large SUVs or pickup trucks for one year).

“This is a very large property and people were worried it would become an eyesore,” Alau said. “It has served as the meeting place for many community-related benefits, including the farmer’s market and car washes. We hope to continue that tradition. We want our store to be the glue that holds this community together.”

U-Haul says it looks to hire locally as services expand at the facility to support job growth within the Kahului community. When the store is fully operational, Alau plans to employ more than 10 team members.

U-Haul is located at at 424 Dairy Road in Kahului.

Learn more about U-Haul career opportunities here.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage Kahului at (808) 249-8041 or stop by to see the progress being made. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Reserve equipment here or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.