Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Wind Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Sunday for the island of Lāna’i. Northeast winds from 20 to 35 mph and gusting up to 50 mph.

High Surf Advisory: North and east facing shores of Maui & Molokai through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Saturday for east winds up to 25 knots and seas from 8 to 11 feet.

Looking Ahead

Breezy to windy trade winds are forecast to continue blowing through the weekend. Gradually improving conditions are expected over the weekend. The trade winds are forecast to weaken Monday as a cold front approaches. The cold front along with a band of showers is expected to move through the state Monday night and Tuesday followed by strong north to northeast winds. Cooler, drier and very pleasant conditions are expected after the middle of the week.

Today & Sunday

We expect east shifting to northeast winds (on Sunday) around 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with windward showers likely during the day and scattered showers for leeward spots. Temperatures up to 77° to 82°. Sunday, partly cloudy skies and improving conditions.

UV index at 3 (“moderate” exposure level)

Tonight & Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers in windward spots and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 68° to 73°. Winds are expected to be northeast around 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts.

