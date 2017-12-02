AD
Weather Conditions Gradually Improving This Weekend

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · December 2, 2017, 1:15 AM HST (Updated December 1, 2017, 11:24 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Chris Archer

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Wind Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Sunday for the island of Lāna’i. Northeast winds from 20 to 35 mph and gusting up to 50 mph.

High Surf Advisory: North and east facing shores of Maui & Molokai through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Saturday for east winds up to 25 knots and seas from 8 to 11 feet.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above. 

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    Breezy to windy trade winds are forecast to continue blowing through the weekend. Gradually improving conditions are expected over the weekend. The trade winds are forecast to weaken Monday as a cold front approaches. The cold front along with a band of showers is expected to move through the state Monday night and Tuesday followed by strong north to northeast winds. Cooler, drier and very pleasant conditions are expected after the middle of the week.

     

    Today & Sunday

    We expect east shifting to northeast winds (on Sunday) around 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with windward showers likely during the day and scattered showers for leeward spots. Temperatures up to 77° to 82°. Sunday, partly cloudy skies and improving conditions.

    UV index at 3 (“moderate” exposure level)

     

    Tonight & Sunday Night

    Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers in windward spots and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 68° to 73°. Winds are expected to be northeast around 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts.

     

    Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

