Infographic: Sewage Spills on Maui
December 6, 2017
On December 5, 2017, we posted a story regarding the Maui County Council’s continuing efforts to pass a ban on sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate. Many reader comments questioned the council’s efforts to mitigate sewage spills around the island, with some blaming reef damage on injection wells and issues with wastewater treatment. We’ve dug into our archives, to compile a list of the most recent, reported, wastewater spills. Here’s what we found:
|When
|Where
|How Much?
|May 5, 2016
|Lahaina
|222 Gallons
|July 21, 2016
|Ka’anapali
|25 Gallons
|October 16, 2016
|Kihei
|4600 Gallons
|November 6, 2016
|Lahaina
|1560 Gallons
|February 9, 2017
|Kahului
|1305 Gallons
|April 2, 2017
|Kahului
|4125 Gallons
|May 15, 2017
|Kahului
|1237 Gallons
|August 9, 2017
|Kahului
|204000 Gallons
|October 23, 2017
|Kahului
|40000 Gallons
|September 19, 2017
|Kahului
|62500 Gallons