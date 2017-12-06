AD
Infographic: Sewage Spills on Maui

December 6, 2017, 4:57 PM HST (Updated December 6, 2017, 4:58 PM) · 0 Comments
On December 5, 2017, we posted a story regarding the Maui County Council’s continuing efforts to pass a ban on sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate. Many reader comments questioned the council’s efforts to mitigate sewage spills around the island, with some blaming reef damage on injection wells and issues with wastewater treatment. We’ve dug into our archives, to compile a list of the most recent, reported, wastewater spills. Here’s what we found:
 

WhenWhereHow Much?
May 5, 2016Lahaina222 Gallons
July 21, 2016Ka’anapali25 Gallons
October 16, 2016Kihei4600 Gallons
November 6, 2016Lahaina1560 Gallons
February 9, 2017Kahului1305 Gallons
April 2, 2017Kahului4125 Gallons
May 15, 2017Kahului1237 Gallons
August 9, 2017Kahului204000 Gallons
October 23, 2017Kahului40000 Gallons
September 19, 2017Kahului62500 Gallons
