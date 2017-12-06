On December 5, 2017, we posted a story regarding the Maui County Council’s continuing efforts to pass a ban on sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate. Many reader comments questioned the council’s efforts to mitigate sewage spills around the island, with some blaming reef damage on injection wells and issues with wastewater treatment. We’ve dug into our archives, to compile a list of the most recent, reported, wastewater spills. Here’s what we found:

