A Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a motorcycle accident in Haʻikū on Monday evening. Maui police have since identified the victim as 64-year-old Dean Line Sr.

The incident was reported at around 6:10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 on West Kuiaha Road north of Nahe Road.

According to police reports, the crash occurred when a black 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling north on West Kuiaha Road, drifted onto the right shoulder and collided into the guardrail. The operator of the motorcycle was ejected and struck the guardrail and the motorcycle continued traveling north into the opposing lane of travel before coming to a rest on the opposite side grass shoulder, police said. The operator of the motorcycle, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to department reports.

Police say the involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol are pending as the investigation is on-going.

This was Maui County’s 17th traffic fatality this year, compared to 23 the same time last year.