Maui police arrested and charged a 17-year-old juvenile male from Kahului for arson in connection with an investigation into a fire that destroyed several classrooms at Kahului Elementary School over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The arrest was made on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Police say the juvenile male was charged with two counts of first degree arson, three counts of second degree burglary, (attempted) second degree burglary and two counts of fourth degree criminal property damage.

The juvenile male appeared in Family Court where he was ordered to be transferred and held at the Hawaiʻi Youth Correctional Facility on Oʻahu.

The investigation remains open and active.

The charges stem from an incident reported on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 at approximately 9:30 p.m. when emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at Kahului Elementary School located at 410 Hina Avenue in Kahului.

A building in the middle of the campus was partially on fire, which also damaged the exterior of an adjacent building. A portable classroom closer to the Maui High School parking lot was engulfed in flames.

Damage to the structure was estimated at $900,000 and damage to the contents was estimated at $300,000.

The fire was brought under control at about 11 p.m. and extinguished at about 12:50 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25. Seven companies and a Battalion Chief from the Maui Fire Department responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.