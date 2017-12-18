Permits for the purchase of New Year’s Eve fireworks become available today (Dec. 18, 2017). The sale of fireworks begins next Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017.

A fireworks permit is not required for consumer fireworks such as sparklers, snakes, and cylindrical or cone fountains which emit effects not higher than 12 feet off the ground. However, a fireworks permit is required for the use of fire crackers.

Each permit costs $25, and is good for the purchase of up to 5,000 pieces of fire crackers.

There are 937 permits available on Maui, 89 on Lānaʻi and 84 on Molokaʻi.

Fireworks can only be legally set off from 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day. Setting off fireworks outside of designated times is punishable by law, with violators subject to fines of up to $2,000. The import, transfer, sale, or use of aerial fireworks without a permit is a Class C Felony.

There are two public Aerial Fireworks Displays this year: one at at the Grand Wailea Resort from an offshore barge; and another at the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi between the resort and Mānele Harbor.

PERMIT DETAILS:

There is no limit to the number of permits issued to each person

Permit applicants must be 18 years or older and show proof of age at time of permit processing

Permits are available Dec. 18-29, 2017, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at these County of Maui offices: in Central Maui at the Fire Prevention Bureau – Consolidated Baseyard, 313 Manea Pl. Waikapū; in West Maui at the County Parks & Recreation Permit Office – Lahaina Civic Center, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Hwy; and on Molokaʻi at the County Parks & Recreation Permit Office – Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center, 90 Ainoa St. (County offices are closed Monday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas).

A limited number of permits will be available at these retail locations: Kahului at Phantom Fireworks, front parking lot of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, 275 West Kaʻahumanu Ave; in Kīhei at Pacific Starr Fireworks in the Piʻilani Shopping Village, 225 Piʻikea Ave. and TNT Fireworks Golden Dragon at the Piʻilani Shopping Village, 277 Piʻikea Ave.; and on Lānaʻi at Pine Isle Market.

Permit required firecrackers will be sold at the following locations:

All Maui Locations of: CVS Longs Drugs and Foodland (with the exception of Lahaina Farms)

Wailuku: Sack N Save and Walgreens

Kahului: Phantom Fireworks, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

Kīhei: Pacific Starr Fireworks, Piʻilani Shopping Village and TNT Fireworks Golden Dragon, Piʻilani Shopping Village

Molokaʻi: Misaki’s Grocery and Take’s Variety Store

Lānaʻi: Pine Isle Market

The Maui Fire Department reminds residents of the following rules regarding fireworks use:

General Prohibitions:

It is unlawful to remove or extract pyrotechnic contents

It is unlawful to throw any ignited fireworks from a moving vehicle

It is unlawful to set off fireworks within 1000 feet of health care facilities and facilities for animals

It is unlawful to set off fireworks by schools

It is unlawful to set off fireworks on public roads, in County parks, at County facilities, cane fields, or places of worship

It is unlawful for any person without a permit to set off, ignite, discharge or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks within 500 feet from any hotel

It is unlawful for any person to offer for sale, sell or give any fireworks to minors, and for any minors to possess, purchase, or set off, ignite or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except that the parents or guardians may allow the minor to use fireworks while under the immediate supervision and control of an adult

Safety Tips for Fireworks Use:

Fireworks are dangerous and can cause serious burns and eye injuries

Be careful when allowing young children to play with sparklers. They burn at temperatures of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit

Children young and old should always have direct adult supervision

Read and follow all warnings and instructions listed by the manufacturer

Ensure you have a flat, open area that is away from structures, dry grass, brush, or other readily ignitable materials

Have a water hose or bucket of water readily available in case of a fire

Public Aerial Fireworks Display Locations:

Grand Wailea Resort – Offshore barge, 3850 Wailea Alanui Drive, Dec. 31, 2017 – begins approx. 11:59 p.m.

Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi – Laydown Area between the resort and Mānele Harbor, 1 Mānele Bay Rd., Dec. 31, 2017 – begins approx. 11:59 p.m.

Maui Fire officials say, “The use of fireworks when ringing-in the New Year is a privilege that Maui County residents currently enjoy. Unfortunately, this activity increases our community’s risk of fire and fire-related injuries. To assure that our community may continue to celebrate the New Year with fireworks, please remember to follow the safety tips provided. Use common sense and look out for one another’s safety.”

Fire officials further state that, “the only way to stay safe is to not use fireworks in the first place,” and to “leave fireworks to the professionals.”