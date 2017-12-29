The Maui Police Department received funding from the FY16 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to implement a Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems program.

The Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems are to be utilized only for the following legitimate public safety missions, in compliance with all FAA rules, MPD policies, legal and Constitutional requirements:

1. Search and rescue/recovery, AMBER Alerts when appropriate;

2. Firefighting, wildfire detection;

3. Crash investigation, mapping and reconstruction (vehicle, aircraft, rail, marine);

4. Major crime-scene analysis;

5. Tactical mission planning, support and searches for fleeing suspects;

6. Hazardous material and explosives scene analysis;

7. Emergency management of large-scale disasters, storm damage assessment, large events, road closures and other incidents where an aerial view would provide additional information to better assist the public;

8. Training functions, public demonstrations and public relations.

Maui police say the Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems are not be utilized for the following:

1. To conduct “random” surveillance;

2. To target a person(s) based solely on individual characteristics;

3. To harass, intimidate or discriminate against any individual or group;

4. To conduct personal business of any type;

5. The sUAS shall not be weaponized;

6. The sUAS shall not be utilized for night flights, unless pilot has received training in night operations and is proficient in safely operating with all the equipment required to perform night flights.

The public may submit comments to the Maui Police Department at crs@mpd.net through Jan. 31, 2018.