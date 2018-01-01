January 01, 2018 Weather ForecastJanuary 1, 2018, 7:45 AM HST (Updated January 1, 2018, 7:45 AM) · 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light east wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Central Maui
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
East Maui
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Synopsis
A dry trade wind pattern is expected through the week as high pressure prevails over the region. Trades will briefly weaken over the smaller northwest islands through tonight as a front passes to the north.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov