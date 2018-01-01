There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light east wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Synopsis

A dry trade wind pattern is expected through the week as high pressure prevails over the region. Trades will briefly weaken over the smaller northwest islands through tonight as a front passes to the north.

