The legendary voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa will return to Maui for nearly two weeks when it stops at Māʻalaea Harbor between Feb. 19 to March 2, 2018, as part of the Mahalo, Hawaiʻi Sail.

Hōkūleʻa is currently docked in Pearl Harbor at Puʻuloa, and will depart Rainbow Bay Marina on Saturday, Feb. 17, and make a brief stop in Makaha for the Buffalo Big Board Surfing Classic before heading to Maui.

Hōkūleʻa is scheduled to arrive at Māʻalaea Harbor at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 19. The canoe and crew will be greeted by the Hui o Waʻa Kaulua, Maui’s voyaging canoe society, and other Maui community cultural groups who will hold a welcome ceremony open to the general public.

During the 10-day engagement, the Hōkūleʻa crew will be hosting school tours and public dockside canoe tours.

The Grand Wailea will also host a crew panel discussion and Worldwide Voyage film screening on the evening of the canoe’s arrival.

More than one thousand students from 14 different Maui schools, ranging from preschool to high school, will have the opportunity to set foot on the Hōkūleʻa. During the tour they will also hear stories from crew members, learn about traditional wayfinding using the star compass, and try their hand at basic knot tying skills needed on-board.

“I spend all year going to Maui schools and speaking with our students about traditional Hawaiian voyaging so having Hōkūleʻa here and being able to get so many of them actually on the canoe is a dream come true,” said Kala Tanaka, apprentice navigator, Hōkūleʻa crew member, and Moʻokiha o Piʻilani captain. “Just as Hōkūleʻa inspired my father and in turn, myself, I hope that this stop in the sail plan inspires a whole other generation to pick up the torch of wayfinding and voyaging,” she added.

The general public is welcome to tour the vessel the day of arrival and at specific times each weekday and over the weekend. Members of Maui’s voyaging canoe society and crew of the Moʻokiha o Piʻilani will be conducting the tours of Hōkūleʻa for their community while in Maui, many of whom participated in Hōkūleʻa’s Worldwide Voyage.

“We are honored and excited to welcome Hōkūleʻa back to Maui and Māʻalaea harbor as part of its Mahalo, Hawaiʻi Sail,” said Paul Sensano, DLNR Boating Division Maui District Manager. “The opportunity for the Maui community and so many of Maui’s keiki to connect with the canoe, and become a part of its story, is a great thing and one I know we all are looking forward to.”

Parking for arrival day and public tours are available in the Māʻalaea harbor public paid parking stall and the large Maui Harbor Shops parking lot. Hōkūleʻa will be located on the South side of the harbor at the far end of the dock. Below is a schedule of events for the Māʻalaea Harbor engagement.

*Dates and time are dependent on Safety and Weather.

Monday, February 19

9 a.m.: Hōkūleʻa Arrival Ceremony (public open house tours to follow) at Māʻalaea Harbor

Hōkūleʻa and her crew will arrive at Māʻalaea Harbor and will be greeted with protocols and oli.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Public Open House Tours of Hōkūleʻa at Māʻalaea Harbor

6 p.m.: Hōkūleʻa Panel Discussion and Screening of Worldwide Voyage Highlights at Grand Wailea, Haleakalā Ballroom. Hear stories about the Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage from Hōkūleʻa’s navigators and crew. Free and open to the public with complimentary valet parking.

Tuesday, Feb. 20 to Friday, Feb. 23

1 to 3 p.m.: Public Open House Tours of Hōkūleʻa at Māʻalaea Harbor

Saturday, Feb. 24 to Sunday, Feb. 25

9 a.m. – Noon: Public Open House Tours of Hōkūleʻa at Māʻalaea Harbor

Monday, Feb. 26 to Thursday, March 1

1 to 3 p.m.: Public Open House Tours of Hōkūleʻa at Māʻalaea Harbor

This will be Hōkūleʻa’s third stop on Maui for the Mahalo, Hawaiʻi Sail. The first stop on the tour was at Honolua Bay on Aug. 17, 2017. The voyaging canoe also stopped in Hāna during the 9th annual Limu Festival in November.

For the latest schedule updates, visit here.