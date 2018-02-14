A visitor from Tokyo, Japan was pulled unresponsive from waters in Kāʻanapali at around 1:16 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

The 74-year-old man had been swimming on the south side of Puʻu Kekaʻa, and was last seen using a flotation type device. Bystanders later found the man floating face down about 100 feet from the beach and pulled him to shore where they started CPR.

Upon arrival at 1:22 p.m., fire crews observed police conducting CPR and firefighters took over CPR until medics arrived a short time later.

As crews worked to resuscitate the victim, the man’s pulse returned and paramedics eventually transported the man to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

A Lahaina fire crew and paramedics from Nāpili responded to the incident.