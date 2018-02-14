Japanese Visitor Pulled from Waters off Pu‘u Keka‘a, Kā‘anapaliFebruary 14, 2018, 6:11 AM HST (Updated February 14, 2018, 6:12 AM) · 6 Comments
A visitor from Tokyo, Japan was pulled unresponsive from waters in Kāʻanapali at around 1:16 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
The 74-year-old man had been swimming on the south side of Puʻu Kekaʻa, and was last seen using a flotation type device. Bystanders later found the man floating face down about 100 feet from the beach and pulled him to shore where they started CPR.
Upon arrival at 1:22 p.m., fire crews observed police conducting CPR and firefighters took over CPR until medics arrived a short time later.
As crews worked to resuscitate the victim, the man’s pulse returned and paramedics eventually transported the man to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.
A Lahaina fire crew and paramedics from Nāpili responded to the incident.
Scroll Down to Read 6 Comments