The lifeless body of a female was recovered from the rocky shoreline off of Nākālele Point in West Maui on Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 2:13 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, after a hiker reported seeing the body about 200 feet below a cliff near Mile 38 of the Honoapiʻilani Highway.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released and the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

Maui police say foul play is not suspected following an initial investigation.