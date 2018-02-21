A Sea Talk focusing on Māʻalaea Harbor Water Quality and the use of effluent in Eco-Restoration will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

Maui Ocean Center Environmental Director, Aviad Cahana, and Water Quality Consultant, Robin S. Knox, explain the history of Māʻalaea Harbor water quality, sources of pollutants entering the harbor, Clean Water Regulations and the role of Maui Ocean Center’s effluent in restoring harbor water quality.

This talk explains how Clean Water Act controls point and non-point sources of pollution, provides results of ongoing studies of harbor water quality and storm water pollutant loads as well as opportunities for water quality improvement.

This event is FREE and open to the public. Space is limited. The public can RSVP via email at info@mauioceancenter.com or call (808) 270-7075.

About the Speakers:

Robin S. Knox, Water Quality Consultant is an environmental professional with 30 years of experience protecting water quality. She has worked as a professional water protector on projects in 20 states and 7 EPA regions. As a consultant to business, government, and non-profit organizations, she offers a broad perspective in water quality and innovative approaches to controlling pollution. She has developed pioneering approaches to using regulated clean water effluents to restore water quality and aquatic ecosystems.

Aviad Cahana, Environmental Director is an environmental protection fanatic, an engineer and entrepreneur. Aviad owns and operates several technology companies in the green-tech space.