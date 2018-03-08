There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after a 6.8 (preliminary magnitude 7.0) earthquake reported at 7:40 a.m. HST on Thursday, March 8, 2018 in the New Ireland region of Papua New Guinea.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says that based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is NOT expected, and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

The USGS reports that the quake was centered:

78.5 miles E of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea

199.6 miles NW of Arawa, Papua New Guinea

214.6 miles ESE of Kavieng, Papua New Guinea

240.7 miles ENE of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea

460.0 miles NNE of Alotau, Papua New Guinea