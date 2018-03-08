AD
No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i After Large Earthquake Near Papua New Guinea

Wendy Osher · March 8, 2018, 8:05 AM HST (Updated March 8, 2018, 8:09 AM) · 0 Comments
PC: USGS.

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after a 6.8 (preliminary magnitude 7.0) earthquake reported at 7:40 a.m. HST on Thursday, March 8, 2018 in the New Ireland region of Papua New Guinea.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says that based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is NOT expected, and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

The USGS reports that the quake was centered:

78.5 miles E of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea
199.6 miles NW of Arawa, Papua New Guinea
214.6 miles ESE of Kavieng, Papua New Guinea
240.7 miles ENE of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea
460.0 miles NNE of Alotau, Papua New Guinea

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 15 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

