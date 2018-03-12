+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Visitor Center in Kīhei is now open on the last Saturday of each month.

Situated on the south shore of Maui with picturesque views of Kahoʻolawe, Lānaʻi and West Maui, the center offers the public a place to enjoy displays, ocean views and watch humpback whales breach right from the doorstep.

The public is also invited to learn about Maui’s wintering whales and their habitat in Hawaiʻi, with crafts and story time available for kids.

The upcoming Sanctuary Saturday takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 31, 2018.

The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Visitor Center is located at 726 Sout Kīhei Road.

Admission is free. For more information, call (808) 879-2818.