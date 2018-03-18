Fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire at 3 Bermuda Place in the Kahana Ridge subdivision at approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

The first fire crew was on-scene within minutes and discovered a two-story, single-family residence with heavy smoke coming from the vent openings of the roof. Flames could be seen through a second floor window. The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and confine damages to the structure of origin.

The owners of the 2,700 square foot house were not at home at the time of the incident. Police officers were first to arrive on-scene and were able to do a quick search of the first floor after making entry through a rear sliding glass door. Maui Fire Capt. Paul Haake said fire crews arrived soon after and did a quick attack on the fire while the rest of the home was searched for occupants.

No injuries were reported. Fire damages were estimated at $280,000 to the structure and $180,000 to its contents. Most of the fire damage was confined to the second story of the home, however the first story did sustain smoke and water damage.

The owners of the home were displaced by the fire, but they are being assisted by family and friends. Red Cross representatives also showed up to offer assistance.

Fire investigators were called and determined that the fire originated within the ceiling area of the second floor where heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment are located. The fire’s cause is classified as undetermined at this time, but it is probably accidental in nature and related to the equipment within the second floor ceiling. There was no evidence discovered to indicate an intentionally set fire.