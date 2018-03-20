Murder Suspect in Mall Stabbing Makes Initial Court Appearance ×

Kumulipo Iwa Coyote Sylva appeared via poly-com for his first court appearance today in Maui District Court after being charged with second degree murder for the fatal stabbing of a Makawao man at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center on Sunday.

Maui prosecutors filed a complaint with the court this morning alleging that Sylva “intentionally or knowingly” caused the death of Eduardo Alejandro Cerezo.

Cerezo, a 35-year-old Makawao man, was pronounced dead at the scene at a mall restroom located outside of the Men’s Macy’s store on the second floor of the shopping center. Police responded to the area for a report of a stabbing at the location at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

Judge Douglas J. Sameshima granted the Maui Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Byron Fujieda’s request that Sylva’s bail be maintained at $500,000. Sylva’s attorney, Ben Lowenthal asked that a bail study be conducted for his client, which has been ordered.

During the proceedings, Judge Douglas J. Sameshima said that if Sylva is able to post bail prior to the next hearing, he is ordered stay away from the crime scene, and ordered that he say away from two witnesses in the case.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Thursday, March 22, 2018.

The 23-year-old suspect had his driver’s license revoked for a year following a DUI incident last year. Charges in that case included driving under the influence, striking an unattended vehicle or property, inattention to driving and driving without due care.