The Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s signature fundraiser and local favorite, the Maui Brewers Festival, will return for its 10th anniversary on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

VIP and General Admission tickets are now available for the popular ‘Brews & Food’ event, taking place in the MACC’s A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion.

The event will showcase over 90 craft brews from breweries in Hawai‘i and the US Mainland, including many rare beers, as well as a wide range of delicious food offerings from many of Maui’s finest chefs, caterers and other food purveyors.

For this year’s special 10th anniversary event, there will be 45 breweries participating in the festival, among its largest number ever, including 13 from Hawai‘i—all carefully selected because of their commitment to making craft beer with an emphasis on quality, flavor, and locally sourced ingredients.

This year’s breweries include: Anchor Brewing, Avery Brewing Company, 2 Towns Ciderhouse, Aloha Beer Company, Anderson Valley Brewing Company, Austin Beerworks, Ballast Point Brewing Company, Bear Republic Brewing Company, Beer Lab HI, Big Island Brewhaus, Boston Beer Company (Sam Adams & Angry Orchard), Deschutes Brewery, Eel River Brewing Company, Great Divide Brewing Co., Green Flash Brewing Company, Hawai‘i Nui Brewing & Mehana Brewing Company, Honolulu BeerWorks, Hop Valley Brewing Company, Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, Kaua‘i Beer Company, Kaua‘i Island Brewing Company, Kohola Brewery, Kona Brewing Company, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Lanikai Brewing Company, Lost Coast Brewery, Maui Brewing Co., Modern Times Beer, Mother Earth Brew Co., New Belgium Brewery, Newtopia Cyder, Ola Brew Co, Paradise Ciders, Pizza Port Brewing Company, Rogue, Saint Archer Brewing Co., Second Chance Brewing, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Smog City Brewing, Stone Brewing Co., The Bruery & Bruery Terreux, Three Weavers Brewing Company, Waikiki Brewing Company, and Wandering Aengus Ciderworks.

All food is included in the ticket price. Attendees will enjoy ono grinds from many local restaurants and caterers, featuring both savory and sweet temptations. And as in past years, the event will also feature Vitali-Tea Kombucha, root beer, coffee and other beverages.

This year’s music lineup includes Yum Yum Beast, Riddum Station and Shea Butter and The Cream.

This year’s 10th anniversary event tickets are $120 for VIP tickets and include ten 4-oz. pours including the rare beer tastings.

General Admission tickets are $65 in advance and include eight 4-oz. pours. Designated driver tickets are available for $55. All tickets are subject to applicable facility fees. Prices increase on the day of the event. Scrip for additional pours will also be available for purchase on site.

All tickets include the designated number of beer tastings, a commemorative glass for beer sampling, delicious tastes from 22 Maui food vendors, and parking. In addition to the live music, guests can also enter to win prizes donated by the participating breweries, restaurants, and the MACC.

VIP tickets include early entry at 2 p.m. for the VIP Tastings period until 3:30 p.m., with exclusive access to rare beer tastings offered in different locations spread throughout the entire venue along with a beer caddy lanyard, and the opportunity to purchase an exclusive Crazy Shirts event t-shirt at a discounted price.

General admission tickets include entry at 3:30 p.m. The event concludes at 7 p.m.

For more details and updates on participating breweries and food vendors to date, check the MACC website.

To purchase tickets, visit or call the MACC Box Office at 242-SHOW or click here. The MACC Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for window and phone sales. Online sales are available anytime.

The Maui Brewers Festival is open to adults 21 years and over with a current valid photo ID.

Proceeds from this annual fundraiser benefit the MACC’s many educational programs for students, teachers, and seniors, as well as the many free events offered to the Maui County community.

Business supporters of this event include founding presenting sponsor Maui Brewing Co., founding supporting sponsor Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, with additional aloha from Stone Brewing Co., CDF Engineering, LLC, Crazy Shirts, Airgas, YCH Hops, and Brewery Branding.