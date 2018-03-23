The Budget and Finance Committee received Mayor Arakawa’s proposed fiscal year 2019 budget today and will begin its review with committee meetings commencing on March 29.

The budget consists of $820 million in county funds budgeted for FY2019. Mayor Arakawa said he anticipates an additional $62.6 million in grant revenue for a grand total of $882.6 million.

Now under council review, it is the committee’s duty to determine how each department will be funded in order to carry out assigned duties, grants distributed to community organizations, and rates and fees the county may collect throughout the fiscal year.

The budget also outlines the funding appropriations for the county’s capital improvement projects, which include road repair and maintenance, water system upgrades, and park improvements.

Evening district meetings throughout Maui County starting next week and through April will be held to receive community input, Committee Chair Riki Hokama announced.

The public is welcome to provide oral or written testimony at any scheduled committee meeting. District meetings are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., except for the meeting on Molokai, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. The schedule is as follows:

– March 29, Kīhei Community Center, Main Hall, 303 East Lipoa St., Kīhei

– April 2, West Maui Senior Center, 788 Pauoa St., Lahaina

– April 4, Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Social Hall, 91 Pukalani St., Pukalani

– April 9, Lānaʻi Senior Center, 309 7th St., Lānaʻi City

– April 11, Pāʻia Community Center, Social Hall, 252 Hāna Hwy., Pāʻia

– April 12, Helene Hall, Social Hall, 150 Keawa Pl., Hāna

– April 16, Mitchell Pauole Community Center, Social Hall, 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai

Site inspections are scheduled for Monday, April 9, at 1 p.m. on Lānaʻi and Monday, April 16, at 1 p.m. on Molokaʻi. Agendas detailing site inspection information and locations can be found here.

The council will also hold a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2019 budget on April 18 at 6 p.m., at the Council Chamber, 200 South High St., 8th floor, Wailuku.

Written and oral testimony will be accepted at all meetings. Written testimonies may also be emailed to bf.committee@mauicounty.us, referencing BF-1.

Visit here for schedules, documents, agendas, announcements, and other information relating to the budget session. For special accommodations at any of the meetings, please call 270-7838 at least three days in advance.