Crews from the Maui County Department of Public Works began emergency tree removal along Piʻiholo Road today, March 26, 2018.

The project will result in the closure of a portion of Piʻiholo from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. During the workdays approaching vehicles will be detoured onto Olinda Road.

The project consists of cutting approximately 300 eucalyptus trees along Piʻiholo Road down to 1- to 2-foot-high stumps.

During his budget presentation on Friday, Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa asked for $6.5 million to supplement emergency work done during the ʻĪao flood and work to cut down dead eucalyptus trees along Piʻiholo Road.

Completion of the hazardous tree removal is set for June 2018.