West Side

Overnight: Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Friday Night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.

South Side

Overnight: Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 64. East wind around 8 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after 10am. Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 9 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before 7pm. Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 9 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

Friday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the morning.

Friday Night: Scattered showers after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.

Friday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Overnight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 53. East wind around 6 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after 10am. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before 7pm, then isolated showers after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before 10am. Widespread haze after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a low around 62. East southeast wind around 11 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East wind around 6 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after 10am. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before 7pm. Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South southwest wind around 8 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 68. East wind around 7 mph.

Friday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 7 mph becoming west in the morning.

Friday Night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.

Looking Ahead

Light winds with land and sea breezes will continue on Friday as the Hawaiian Islands remains under the influence of the edge of East Pacific ridge. A cold front will slowly approach the islands from the northwest this weekend. Rain showers will move in ahead of this front reaching Kauai by Saturday morning and scattered showers will reach Oahu by Saturday afternoon. Otherwise the rest of the islands may see brief periods of showers starting on Sunday. On Monday the front stalls just north of Kauai with disturbances spreading periods of showers across the smaller islands through the first half of next week.

