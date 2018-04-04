Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi has purchased 6.2 acres of land under its Wailuku Medical Office on Maui.

Company executives say the investment allows the state’s largest integrated health care organization more flexibility as it considers future renovation plans and the expansion of services at the facility.

Executives say the purchase also “demonstrates Kaiser Permanente’s long-term commitment to the Maui community and provides greater certainty around future operational costs.”

The Wailuku Clinic has served the Maui community since 1983 and currently provides specialty care services to over 58,700 members, along with pharmacy, imaging and laboratory services.