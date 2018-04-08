Maui’s Hālau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka under the direction of Kumu Nāpua Greig won the overall title in the 2018 Merrie Monarch hula competition held in Hilo, Hawaiʻi. The women took the overall festival title, overall wahine title, first place in the wahine ʻauana division, and second place in the wahine kahiko division. On Thursday night, Shalia Kapuau’ionalani Kikuyo Kamakaokalani of Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka also took the title of Miss Aloha Hula 2018.

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

The 55th annual event had 24 participating hālau compete over the course of three days in traditional and modern hula performances at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium.

In a post event interview on the festival broadcast, Kumu Nāpua Greig said she was overwhelmed, grateful and honored to be a part of the group of practitioners who took the stage this year.

She said the hālau would be taking a break from the festival for a while. “It’s our kuleana to get the next generation ready,” said Greig who expressed a desire to ʻūniki or graduate her alakaʻi (leaders). “Competition takes a lot out of you; now it’s time to put back in,” she said.

The winning hālau from Waiohui, Maui took the stage on kahiko night with “Ke Ahi A Lonomakua,” derived from the love story of Pelehonuamea and the pig god Kamapuaʻa. According to a description in the festival program, “This mele is offered by Kamapua’a as a last attempt to appease” Pele’s wrath “by recognizing the impressive characteristics associated with her volcanic eruptions.

Their modern hula celebrated the island home of Maui with “Nā Mele Kaulana No Maui.” According to the festival program, “This medley traverses our beloved home, framed by Haleakalā and Mauna Kahalawai. To kamaʻāina, these mele and their hula express our overwhelming sense of aloha ʻāina.” The women graced the stage with pūʻili, split bamboo implements.

In a festival interview, Kumu Nāpua Greig said, “We never can learn enough about our island.” She said the festival allows the hālau to intellectually pursue more levels of hula education including the huakaʻi (excursion/trip) that the various hālau take to learn more about the places mentioned in the mele.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall:

First: Hālau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka (1200) Hālau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka

Second: Ka Leo O Laka I Ka Hikina O Ka Lā (1198) Kaleo Trinidad

Third: Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leina’ala (1188) Kumu Leinā’ala Pavao Jardin (Kaua’i)

Wahine Overall:

First: Hālau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka (1200) Kumu Nāpua Greig (Maui)

Second: Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leina’ala (1188) Kumu Leinā’ala Pavao Jardin

Third: (tie breaker) Hula Hālau ‘O Kamuela (1175) (1633) Kumu Kauʻionālani Kamanaʻo & Kunewa Mook

Fourth: (tie breaker) Hālau Hi’iakainamakalehua (1175) Kumu Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV & Lono Padilla

Kāne Overall:

First: Ka Leo O Laka I Ka Hikina O Ka Lā (1198) Kaleo Trinidad

Second: Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi (1174) Kumu Haunani & ’Iliahi Paredes (Maui)

Third: Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu (1169) Kumu William Kahakuleilehua Haunuʻu “Sonny” Ching & Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera

Wahine Kahiko

First: Hālau Hi’iakainamakalehua (600) Kumu Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV & Lono Padilla

Second: Hālau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka (596) Kumu Nāpua Greig (Maui)

Third: Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leina’ala (592) Kumu Leinā’ala Pavao Jardin

Fourth: Hālau Mōhala ‘Ilima (583) Kumu Māpuana de Silva

Fifth: Hula Hālau ‘O Kamuela (582) Kumu Kauʻionālani Kamanaʻo & Kunewa Mook

Wahine ‘Auana:

First: Hālau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka (604) Hālau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka

Second: Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leina’ala (596) Kumu Leinā’ala Pavao Jardin (Kauaʻi)

Third: Hula Hālau ‘O Kamuela (593) Kumu Kauʻionālani Kamanaʻo & Kunewa Mook

Fourth: Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua (589) Kumu Kamaka Kukona

Fifth: Hālau I Ka Wekiu (586) Kumu Karl Veto Baker & Michael Lanakila Casupang

Kāne Kahiko:

First: Ka Leo O Laka I Ka Hikina O Ka Lā (594) Kaleo Trinidad

Second: Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi (590) Kumu Haunani & ’Iliahi Paredes (Maui)

Third: Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu (586) Kumu William Kahakuleilehua Haunu’u “Sonny” Ching & Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera

Fourth: Hālau I Ka Wekiu (585) Kumu Karl Veto Baker & Michael Lanakila Casupang

Kāne ‘Auana:

First: Ka Leo O Laka I Ka Hikina O Ka Lā (604) Kaleo Trinidad

Second: Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi (584) Kumu Haunani & ’Iliahi Paredes (Maui)

Third: Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu (583) Kumu William Kahakuleilehua Haunu’u “Sonny” Ching & Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera

Fourth: Hālau I Ka Wekiu (582) Kumu Karl Veto Baker & Michael Lanakila Casupang

Maui Hālau:

Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua: The women of Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua under the direction of kumu Kamaka Kukona of Waikapū, Maui will perform to a mele hoʻoipoipo or love chant on Friday night. “Auhea Wale ʻOe E Sweet Moonlight” is set in the “deep forest, where the scent of palapalai ferns and maile permeate the air.” The festival booklet explains: “The metaphoric layer, kaona, speaks of love-making on a moonlit night where two lovers rendezvous.”

In their ʻauana selection, Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua dances to “Pōlehoonālani,” a mele written by Kuana Torres Kahele as a tribute to the island of Niʻihau and the pūpū Pōleho shells. According to the festival booklet: “Kahele wrote this mele for his hānai mother Mama Annie Ane Kanahele, a Niʻihau native who dedicated her life to making these beautiful lei pūpū.”

Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi: On Friday night, the women of Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi performed “He Maʻi No Emma,” a procreation dance to perpetuate the aliʻi bloodline. Then on Saturday, the wahine selected “Old Plantation, a mele that honors Victoria Robinson Ward, a friend and supporter of Queen Liliuokalani.

The men of Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi danced to “Nani Wale Nō ʻUlakōheo” for their kahiko. The mele speaks of ʻUlakoheo, “the site of the old Honolulu Iron Works, where steam was used to power large machinery.” The kāne then took to the stage on Saturday night with the mele “Kaʻū Nui,” or the “Great Kaʻū,” which celebrated the beauty of the area and served as a tribute to the birth place of Mary Kawena Pukui.