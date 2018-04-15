High Surf Advisory issued April 15 at 3:33AM HST until April 16 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

The historical flooding event across Kauai continues early this morning, which includes the northern section of the island from Princeville to Haena. As of 2 AM HST, the latest rainfall summary showed the following accumulations for Hanalei over the past 24 hrs: 3-Hr (8.4″), 6-Hr (10.85″), 12-Hr (23.63″), and 24-Hr (28.15″). The previous records from 1905-present for Hanalei include: 24-Hr (12.52″), 48-Hr (24.00″), and 72-Hr (33.06″), which were all three set back in the March 2012 event.

As of this discussion time (3 AM HST), the heavy showers and thunderstorms continue to develop over the same areas with peak rates up to 2 to 4″ per hour, which includes Hanalei. Water levels at the Hanalei River are nearing the 1995 Nov 3rd record of 15.81 ft and continue to rise (currently 14.04 ft).

No significant changes are anticipated through the early morning hours today as a shortwave trough, currently just west of Niihau, slowly lifts northward. As a result, the flash flood watch has been extended across the state through 6 PM HST today.

For more details on the flooding impacts on Kauai, see the latest flash flood warning or local storm reports linked on our page.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

East Maui

Today: Frequent showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before noon, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.