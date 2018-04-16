Gov. David Ige, Kaua‘i Mayor Bernard Carvalho, and military and county emergency crews took a helicopter tour of the devastated areas of the North Shore aboard a Hawai‘i National Guard Black Hawk Helicopter Monday morning.

The governor and mayor flew over heavily damaged regions in the Hanalei District – including Wainiha and Haena, where they saw the swollen Hanalei River, flooded neighborhoods and farmlands. Emergency rescue crews have evacuated 152 people by helicopter, 121 by bus and others by water.

“Damage is very extensive in this area. The immediate problem is access. Several landslides are blocking roads into the communities. Crews are working to restore access to the Hanalei District, but it will take some time. We are establishing landing zones for aircraft. The Hawai‘i National Guard has deployed two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, two CH-47 Chinooks, eight Zodiacs and more than 45 soldiers and airmen to support rescue efforts, and to get medical aid and necessary supplies to the area,” Gov. Ige said.

“We have a good partnership with the governor and the state team. Our big effort was the delivery of relief supplies. Our first response team has also assessed the area and the major issue is the different rock falls and landslides all along from Wainiha — 6 or 7 of them. Our state and county teams are working to assess each area to see how quickly we can open up the roadways,” said Carvalho.

The governor landed at the Līhu‘e Airport on Kaua‘i at about 7:30 a.m. Monday and headed straight to the Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency’s operations center for a video teleconference briefing with Mayor Carvalho and state and county emergency personnel.

“I’m here on Kaua‘i to support Mayor Carvalho, all of the Garden Island’s first responders, the Coast Guard and the National Guard. Other counties have also agreed to provide personnel and services as necessary. This is a statewide, collaborative effort to reestablish access and help this community in any way we can,” Gov. Ige said.

Gov. Ige and Mayor Carvalho issued emergency declarations on Sunday and are in contact with the Federal Emergency Management Agency as Kaua‘i plans its recovery and rebuilding efforts.