Gov. David Ige and Mayor Bernard Carvalho conducted a video teleconference this morning from the Kaua‘i Emergency Management’s operations center.

The teleconference included state and county emergency personnel, who discussed the latest developments as they implement their action plan.

Gov. Ige commended Kauaʻi County’s first responders and emergency personnel and pledged continued support of search and rescue efforts.

“The Hawai‘i National Guard was deployed yesterday, and I am committed to identifying and mobilizing additional state assets needed to keep the community safe,” said Gov. Ige.

“Now that the weather appears to have cleared, our top priority is to get to people who need medical attention and relief supplies. Once that is taken care of, we will assess the damage and determine how to quickly restore services. Access continues to be a challenge given the number of landslides in the area,” said Gov. Ige.

Gov. Ige, Mayor Carvalho and emergency personnel took an air tour of the devastated areas aboard a Hawai‘i National Guard Black Hawk helicopter late this morning.

The Office of the Governor and the Office of the Mayor on Kaua‘i will have another update shortly.

Meantime, US Senator Brian Schatz is calling on federal agencies to help with flood recovery response on both Kauaʻi and Oʻahu.

“Communities on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi are starting to clean up the damage done by the flooding this weekend, but they need as much help as they can get,” said Senator Schatz. “I have reached out to the appropriate federal agencies—including FEMA, SBA, USDA, and DOT—and let them know where we stand. They are ready to answer the call once Governor Ige, Mayor Caldwell, and Mayor Carvalho request assistance. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will work with the other members of the congressional delegation and do everything possible to help these communities get on the road to recovery.”