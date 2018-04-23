The House and Senate money committees finalized negotiations on the state budget on Friday, April 20, which included funding that will benefit Central Maui.

Among the appropriations, $12 million will go toward the construction of a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics building at Maui High School.

“A new STEM building will be a tremendous benefit and offer many educational opportunities to our students,” said Representative Justin Woodson (Kahului, Pu‘unēnē, Old Sand Hills, Maui Lani).

Central Maui will also receive $28 million for the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

“It was a challenging task to secure these funds, but we were able to get it done,” said Woodson. “I want to thank House Finance Chair, Sylvia Luke, for agreeing to this crucially important request to keep the hospital operations.”

Other highlights include:

$17.6 million – Kahului Harbor – Improvements for safer and more efficient operational areas

$16,155,000 – Kahului Airport – Design and construction for baggage handling system, holdroom and gate improvements, and federal environmental impact statement

$2.8 million- Maui High School – Construction for weight training/wrestling facilities

$2.5 million – Kahului Civic Center Mixed Use Project – Mixed use project, including a new Maui bus hub

$1 million- Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center

$750,000 – Maui Arts and Cultural Center

$700,000 – Kahului Library – Roof, ceiling, and lighting projects

$500,000 – Maui County Council of the Boy Scouts of America

$500,000 – Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc.

$250,000 – Ka Lima O Maui, Ltd.

$200,000 – Maui Family YMCA

$60,000 – Hawaiian Kamali‘i, Inc.

*These figures only represent highlights from HB 1900 HD1 SD2 CD1 CIP and GIA Spreadsheet and do not necessarily reflect the entirety of funding granted to Central Maui or Maui County