Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) was one of nine members of Congress who received the GII Policymaker Leader Award from Goodwill Industries International on Thursday, April 19, at Goodwill’s Advocacy event in Washington, D.C.

The award honors elected officials who support Goodwill’s public policy agenda.

Nominated by Goodwill Hawai‘i, Sen. Schatz was selected for his impactful career in public service in Hawai‘i.

“Senator Schatz has shown a true track record of commitment to being an effective public servant. His work before and during his position as State Senator showcase his interest in improving the quality of life for the people of Hawai‘i and furthering our mission,” said Laura Smith, president and CEO at Goodwill Hawai‘i.

Sen. Schatz has long advocated for Hawai‘i’s disabled veterans and Native Hawaiians – populations that Goodwill Hawai‘i has actively served in the areas of job training, job counseling and job placement. Sen. Schatz currently serves as Chief Deputy Whip and sits on four Senate committees that make decisions on programs critical to the future of Hawai‘i and many people served by Goodwill Hawai‘i.

Prior to becoming Senator, Schatz served as CEO of one of Hawai‘i’s largest nonprofits, Helping Hands Hawai‘i, to help support lower and middle-income families, and others who have struggled to make ends meet in a State with one of the highest costs of living in the nation. He continues to work with nonprofit organizations, including Goodwill Hawai‘i, for consideration in upcoming legislature.