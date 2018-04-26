The Hawai‘i Senate on Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of Kirstin Hamman to the District Court of the Second Circuit on Maui.

Hamman has been serving as a per diem District Court Judge on Maui since 2014, while continuing her private law practice specializing in family law and special education law.

She previously served as a Legislative Attorney in the Maui County Office of Council Services.

Hamman has been actively involved in the community throughout her career, including service with the Maui County Bar Association and the Council of Parent Attorneys and Advocates, and has been a member of the Maui County Commission on Children and Youth since 2016.

Hamman received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Hawai‘i West O‘ahu. She earned her Doctorate of Jurisprudence from the William S Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and was admitted to the bar in 1997.

“Testimony submitted in support of Kirstin Hamman commended her professionalism, expertise, and deep foundation of knowledge in her role as an attorney and judge, as well as her involvement in public service. She was also noted for her compassion and fairness in her service as a per diem judge,” said Senator Brian Taniguchi (Dist. 11 – Mānoa, Makiki, Punchbowl, Papakōlea), Chair of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. “Ms. Hamman is well qualified to serve as a judge and is a solid addition to the bench of the District Court of the Second Circuit.”

Hamman fills the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Keith Tanaka, and will serve a term of six years.