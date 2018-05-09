The Kīlauea volcanic eruption not only produces dangerous lava flows, but also produces dangerous air toxins, like sulfur dioxide, that harms health, according to information compiled by the Hawaiʻi Chapter of the American Lung Association.

Tips to protect your lungs from volcanic ash:

Make sure you have an adequate supply of medication in event of evacuation. If needed, get refills. Be prepared and pack all needed medications, equipment ahead of time. Your health and safety are most important. Follow all evacuation orders. Dust masks will not help. Do whatever it takes to avoid exposure. Plan ahead and know where to go. If your breathing becomes more challenging, get medical attention immediately.

“While we are all watching the updates on the Kīlauea eruptions, it’s important to be vigilant to your health and safety no matter where you live in Hawaiʻi. We’ve been fortunate to have trade winds push the vog out to sea the past few days, but be aware of the changes that could potentially affect the entire state,” says Kahala Howser, Executive Director of the American Lung Association in Hawaiʻi. ”With the elevated levels of sulfur dioxide, it’s particularly important to monitor your exposure and that of those around you. Be safe.”

Sulfur dioxide can cause a range of harmful effects on the lungs and can cause respiratory problems such as bronchitis and asthma attacks. It irritates the nose, throat and airways to cause coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, or a tight feeling around the chest. The effects of sulfur dioxide are felt very quickly.

Sulfur dioxide, and all air pollutants, are especially harmful to children, older adults and people with lung disease such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema. Exposure to bad air can trigger asthma attacks and cause wheezing, coughing, and more.

The American Lung Association urges those with chronic disease to be prepared with some tips listed above. The Lung Association and the Department of Health advise Hawaiʻi Island residents and visitors to also get advice and updates from the County of Hawaiʻi. Updates including civil defense messages and alerts are provided on the County of Hawaiʻi’s website.

For more information about air pollution, visit www.lung.org/our-initiatives/healthy-air/.

Vog Dashboard offers comprehensive information and advice on volcanic health hazards

As the lava flow from Kilauea volcano on Hawai‘i Island continues and southerly winds occasionally prevail, vog conditions and the presence of sulfur dioxide (SO₂) in the air may increase and fluctuate in various areas of the state. While these intermittent conditions do not pose a public health threat in areas beyond the evacuation zone, they have raised concerns about respiratory health and questions about precautionary actions.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is encouraging residents and visitors to access the Hawaiʻi Interagency Vog Information Dashboard for the most comprehensive and up-to-date online information on vog and SO₂ from volcanic activity in Hawaii. DOH is also working on positioning additional SO₂ and particulate monitoring equipment around the eruption site. Once the equipment is up and running, DOH air quality data from the site will become available online for the public.

The result of a partnership with the International Volcanic Health Hazard Network, County of Hawai‘i, state and federal agencies, the Vog Information Dashboard provides complete, clear and current information on the health effects of vog, how to protect yourself, vog and wind forecasts, air quality, water catchment systems, acid rain, air purifiers, and advice for visitors. This one-stop-shop includes all relevant information in nine primary areas of interest.

The site also provides a friendly community forum for questions and discussion about vog and SO₂ at Vog Talk. Go to the forum website to submit a question or join an online group discussion. Vog Talk is a public forum for people to share their stories, concerns and useful information about vog and its impacts.

Hawai‘i residents and visitors are advised to be prepared and aware of the surrounding conditions, and how they feel or may react to vog in the air. In the event of vog conditions, the following precautionary measures are advised: