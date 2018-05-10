Increased Vog Forecast, Explosive Event Possible ×

Due to a forecast of decreasing tradewinds, residents are advised to monitor their sensitivity to increased levels of sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) in the latter part of the week.

The Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will close indefinitely starting Friday due to the possibility of an explosive steam event and ash fall at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano. Rangers say the closure is being implemented due to a combination of factors including a receding lava lake, an ensuing ash fall event on Wednesday, plus southerly wind patterns forecast for Friday.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed a 15th fissure. The outbreak started Wednesday in the Lanipuna Subdivision and has since paused, but hazardous fumes continue to be released.

Since its onset last week, the East Rift Zone eruption has resulted in 15 fissures, nearly 117 acres covered by lava, and 36 structures destroyed. As of midnight, there were over 200 residents at the Pāhoa shelter and 24 residents at the Keaʻau shelter.

Evacuation Update:

Conditions permitting, Leilani Estates residents will be allowed to check on their property from 7 AM to 6 PM each day until further notice. Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

each day until further notice. Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Civil Defense Recovery Information and Assistance Center (RIAC) at the Sacred Hearts Church in Pāhoa, Monday to Friday from 9 AM to 3 PM.

Road Status Update:

Pohoiki Road is closed from Highway 132 to 137 due to cracks in the road.

Highway 130 is closed between Malama Street and Kamaili Road.

No access is allowed at this time for residents of Lanipuna Gardens due to dangerous volcanic gases.

Service/Utilities/Agency Update:

Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) has completed the removal of all pentane gas offsite as of 3:15 a.m. this morning to Shipman Industrial Park.

this morning to Shipman Industrial Park. The Kalapana Transfer Station is closed until further notice. The Pāhoa Transfer Station on Apaa Street is open 7 days a week, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Hawai‘i Electric Light reminds residents to treat all downed lines as live. Under no circumstances are you to approach or touch downed lines.

Emergency water restrictions for the Pohoiki, Vacationland and Kapoho area are still in effect while personnel work to restore service. Water spigots installed near the entrance of Lava Tree State Park and a water tanker in Vacationland are still available for the public to access.

United States Postal Service announced that evacuated residents can pick up their mail at the Pāhoa Post Office.

The Hawai‘i County Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office have established a policy of zero tolerance towards looting or vandalism. Under Emergency Provisions, any looting or vandalism will be treated as a felony.

Contact the Humane Society for animal information.

